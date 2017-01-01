Vancouver's top overnight news photos from 2016
CBC Vancouver reporter Gian-Paolo Mendoza shares some of his top photos taken on the night shift
By Gian-Paolo Mendoza, CBC News Posted: Jan 01, 2017 7:05 AM PT Last Updated: Jan 01, 2017 7:05 AM PT
While you were fast asleep this past year, CBC Vancouver reporter Gian-Paolo Mendoza was out on the streets, gathering news and bringing you stories from all over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
He shares a collection of his favourite photos from the night shift from 2016.
1. Downtown East Side fire spares Pigeon Park totem pole
A Vancouver firefighter extinguishes a rubbish fire in Pigeon Park in the Downtown Eastside early on the morning of Dec. 22.
The blaze just barely missed the Survivor's Totem Pole, raised in November as a symbol of survival and healing from social and racial injustice.
2. Janet Keall meets sister for the first time at YVR
Janet Keall meets her half-sister Kathie Rennie for the first time, after discovering they are related.
The pair were abandoned shortly after birth by their mother in Prince Rupert. Keall was left on a hospital doorstep, where she was found by a stranger and adopted. In December, Keall announced she had finally learned the identity of her mother, who had passed away five months prior.
3. Drug lab bust in Burnaby
Burnaby Firefighters discovered part of a suspected illegal drug operation while they were fighting a two-alarm blaze in a house on Manor Street.
The residents of the house were arrested on scene. RCMP say the house was used as a solvent extraction site, a place where chemicals from over-the-counter medications are extracted, to be used in the making of illegal drugs.
4. North Shore Rescue volunteers taxed by number of rescues
A North Shore Rescue search team returns to base at the Cypress Ski Area after an unsuccessful night of searching for a missing hiker and his dog on Mount Strachan.
The volunteer-run search and rescue group was on track to meet 2015's record for the most number of rescue calls, having already completed 90 rescues by the end of August.
5. West Vancouver homes evacuated after heavy flooding
Wading straight through the rushing water on Marine Drive, a West Vancouver firefighter carries a young child to safety during a flood that forced a number of families out of their homes in June.
The flooding began when Willow Creek overflowed, sending water rushing down Keith Road and the 4400-block of Marine Drive.
6. Police find active grenades at East Vancouver gas station
The Vancouver Police Department explosives unit was on scene overnight at an East Vancouver gas station in September, dealing with live grenades found in the back of a truck.
A man from Surrey was arrested on scene. He was also found carrying knives and military equipment in his truck. The explosives unit took the grenades to a nearby field and detonated them safely early that morning.
7. 4-alarm apartment fire displaces over 100 Surrey residents
Hundreds of people lost their homes and possessions after a fast-moving fire broke out in the Celeste apartment complex in Surrey this August.
Surrey Fire believes the cause was a burning or smoldering cigarette butt from someone who was smoking on a balcony.
8. Character home moves through Downtown Vancouver
A West End character home was saved by demolition from a local developer, who moved it out of a small plot of land down Beach Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 3.
The two-and-a-half-storey house was slated to be torn down to make room for a new tower on Pendrell Street. The house will eventually make its way to a lot in East Vancouver.
9. Vancouver Police continue search for driver who killed skateboarder
Vancouver Police continue to search for the driver of the car who struck and killed skateboarder Ryan Barron on an early Sunday morning in Vancouver.
Barron was skateboarding with a friend around 3 a.m. when he was struck by a car, which fled the scene.
10. Nightclub bouncer helps woman escape from burning truck on highway
Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a cube van on Highway 1 in Burnaby on March.
A nightclub bouncer who was driving home at the time stopped traffic to help the woman driving the van, after the cab burst into flames.
11. Gun violence in Surrey
Surrey RCMP said they responded to 61 shootings as of Dec. 26, 2016. They said the number of incidents this year is less than 2015's, which was 88.
Police attributed many of the shootings to gang activity.
12. Car fire forces Surrey woman out of home
A Surrey woman was forced out of her home after her vehicle caught fire in her driveway in March.
Surrey Fire said the cause of the blaze is unknown and the RCMP are handling the investigation.
13. Overdose crisis puts pressure on first responders, medical professionals
In 2016, illicit drug overdoses claimed 164 lives in Vancouver as of November. The opioid Fentanyl has been found to be a factor in the majority of those deaths.
Vancouver's police chief said the rising number of overdose deaths is unprecedented and that the city could see close to 200 deaths by the end of the year.
Province-wide 755 people have overdosed in 2016, a 70 per cent increase over 2015.
14. Democrats Abroad in Vancouver on U.S. election night
Democrats Abroad member Stephanie Skinner stares at TV screen as a news anchor announces Donald Trump had won the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.
Despite what appeared to be a clear victory for Trump, Skinner stayed late at a Democrats Abroad party in Downtown Vancouver on Nov. 8.
15. Dogs rescued from illegal meat trade arrive in Vancouver
Five dogs rescued from the illegal dog meat trade in Asia arrived to meet their foster owners in Vancouver on April 24, 2016.
Metro Vancouver-based organization Leading Each Animal Safely Home, or LEASH, worked with a Thailand rescue organization to provide homes for the canines in B.C.
16. 'Seedy' watermelon thieves caught by overnight news chasers
A group of teenagers got a bit of a math lesson when the 3 of them tried to steal 4 watermelons from a Burnaby grocery store. The crime was reported to police by a group of overnight camera operators... including our own Gian-Paolo Mendoza, who witnessed the crime in action.
A camera man attempted to chase the alleged thieves down an alley, but they got away.
