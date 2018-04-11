Vancouver's short-term rental bylaws take effect April 19

More than 1,000 units listed on short-term rental sites such as Airbnb will no longer be legal when new city bylaws take effect next week.

Regulations for short-term rentals approved by the City of Vancouver in November will take effect April 19.

Under the policy, renting out secondary suites will not be allowed. Homeowners caught listing units on short-term rental websites without a licence will face a fine of up to $1,000 per day for each infraction.

Homeowners and primary residents who wish to list properties on websites like Airbnb will be subject to an annual licensing fee of $49 and a one-time application fee of $54.

Users have until Aug. 31 to apply for the licence.

According to city staff, there are about 6,600 short-term rental postings on websites like Airbnb in Vancouver. More than 1,000 units — commercial residences and secondary suites — will no longer be legal under the new regulations.

