The newest addition to Vancouver's ever changing skyline opened its doors for the first time Friday.

The golden hued Parq Vancouver was built at a cost of $640 million and contains two luxury hotels and a two floor casino replacement for the Plaza of Nation's Edgewater Casino.

Developers are touting Parq Vancouver as the largest private development in the province.

The Parq Vancouver houses two luxury hotels and a replacement for the Edgewater Casino. (Jeff Vinnick)

The complex sits on the north side of False Creek and is connected to B.C. Place Stadium.

Originally pitched over 10 years ago as a mega-casino, first drafts of the development were controversial and unanimously opposed by Vancouver city council, as well as many citizens and an anti-gaming advocacy group called "Vancouver, not Vegas."