Vancouver was a different place in the early 1900s — the first skyscrapers were being built, and a steady slew of bars and nightclubs opened up to match the city's growing population.

At the same time, according to playwright Sally Stubbs, several Christian missions believed that the city's women were falling into a life of vice and crime. In response, the Vancouver Police Department enlisted the city's first two female officers ever to patrol the streets.

"They were expected to walk the beats, to patrol the bars, the beaches, night clubs ... in search of women who were in trouble, and who were creating trouble," said Stubbs on CBC's The Early Edition.

Stubbs has long been fascinated by this chapter in Vancouver's history — so she decided to take it to the stage in her new original play, And Bella Sang With Us.

And Bella Sang With Us

The story follows police constables Lurancy Harris and Minnie Miller, two actual pioneering female officers enlisted to combat "the female-morality issue" in 1912.

Leanna Brodie and Sarah Louise Turner in rehearsal for And Bella Sang With Us. (Sally Stubbs)

"There was a real sense during this time that there was a real problem with women," said Stubbs, who added that to this day, very little is known about Harris and Miller.

After first hearing about the two historical characters while working on a previous project, Stubbs let her own fascination take over. She began researching relentlessly, uncovering whatever information she could find about the duo.

"The bits and pieces that I found were exciting," she said. "They had very little protection — they had no weapons. They had no uniforms. They essentially patrolled in long skirts and carried their little purses they had their little badges in."

She began scripting a dramatic play about their trials and tribulations exactly 100 years after they were enlisted.

She says aside from the centennial anniversary, the continuing pervasiveness of sexism and harassment throughout policing make the play extremely topical for modern audiences.

Stubbs spoke with several female police officers to help build the fictionalized accounts of the real-world protagonists.

"I was speaking mainly to RCMP officers," she said. "They had a lot of stories about how much they loved it ... [and] they talked about some of the difficulties, the discrimination.... [Many] weren't hired until the 70s and weren't carrying weapons until later either."

Stubbs says that on the surface, the play is about two women from different backgrounds coming together and finding both friendship and love. But she wants viewers to walk away with a deeper understanding of Canada's longstanding cultural aversion to female authority.

"A lot of things have changed, and we've made a lot of progress — and we haven't. We've still got a lot of work to do."

And Bella Sang With Us opens Wednesday and runs until Jan. 14 at the Firehall Arts Centre in Vancouver.

