The City of Vancouver has fired its chief housing officer, Muktar Latif, according to a statement from city communications staff.

The decision to terminate Latif's employment contract was made by city manager Sadhu Johnston.

In a statement, Johnston said "the City of Vancouver has made a change to how it implements affordable housing in Vancouver."

The change means Latif is no longer chief housing officer, nor the CEO of the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency, said Johnston.

The city said it won't discuss the decision, calling the matter "personal and confidential." The city and Latif are still in discussion over severance pay, according to the statement.

Sadhu thanked Latif for his contribution to the city.

"In his role as CHO, Mukhtar ... support[ed] the development of significant affordable housing policies, such as family housing and the development of an Aboriginal housing strategy."

"He brought innovative building solutions to Vancouver, such as modular housing and got 1,000 units under development."

Latif had been with the City of Vancouver since October 2013.

He will be replaced immediately by Luke Harrison as interim CEO of VAHA.

The city says it will review the position of chief housing officer, as part of a review of its housing and homelessness strategy.

No other details about Latif's departure have been released.