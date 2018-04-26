Vancouver's 8th homicide of the year under investigation in Yaletown

A 38-year-old man has died in hospital after he was found with serious injuries outside the Parq Vancouver casino, according to police.

The man was discovered just before 1:30 a.m. PT on Thursday.

Evidence led investigators to Cooper's Park near Marinaside Crescent and Cooperage Way in Yaletown, where it appears the victim may have been assaulted before he found his way to the casino to seek help.

The investigation is ongoing and a large crime scene has been taped off along the northeast shore of False Creek.

This is the city's eighth homicide of 2018.

No arrests have been made and the VPD is asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at (604) 717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.