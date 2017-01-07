The Rubik's Cube is aging well as the craze to solve it as fast as possible seems to be as popular as ever.

On Saturday, Vancouver hosted 150 participants in the province's largest competition verified by the World Cube Association.

The record for completing a three-by-three Rubik's Cube stands at 4.73 seconds according to the World Cube Association.

Alvin Yang organized the largest Rubik's Cube competition in B.C. verified by the World Cube Association. It was held at the Vancouver Convention Centre. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

The tournament was organized by Alvin Yang and 16-year-old Tom Wang, who say solving the puzzle takes practice but also learning algorithms — a step-by-step set of operations — and just having a feel for the cube.

Kevin Hayes has spent eight years learning those things. He held the world record for solving the six-by-six version of the cube up until just a month ago.

He also solved eight Rubik's Cubes while submerged in water and says he's never not fiddling with a cube.

Competitors at events have their cubes scrambled the same way to make for an even playing field. .

Rubik's Cube champion Kevin Hays competes in Vancouver1:29

Rubik's Cube champion Kevin Hays' fast fingers0:43

Donvan Perry, 14, says anyone can learn to solve a Rubik's Cube, especially now since there are tutorials online.

"And when you get better and stuff and learn new algorithms — you get faster," he said.

How fast can you solve a Rubik's Cube? (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Meanwhile, Val Schmid, the mother of a competitor at the Vancouver event says she doesn't get the cube.

"I don't understand it," she said. "I go into my son's room and see all these different algorithms .... it makes no sense to me."