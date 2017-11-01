Vancouver City Council is set to decide whether or not to issue a formal apology for the historical discrimination of Chinese residents in Vancouver.

A debate will follow the Wednesday presentation of a report by the Historical Discrimination Against Chinese People (HDC) advisory group.

Historical legislation, policies and practices and other related archival material reflecting discrimination towards Chinese residents were compiled by the HDC based on historical records between 1886 and 1947.

"At the municipal level, [racism] had a particular local effect on Chinese-Canadians," said Henry Yu, a UBC history professor and author of the report.

"Many of those kinds of bylaws, I think Vancouverites and most Canadians don't know about."

In 2010, New Westminster became the first and only city in B.C. to make a formal apology for past discrimination. On May 15, 2014, Premier Christy Clark made an apology on behalf of the province, and in 2016, then prime minister Stephen Harper apologized to those of Chinese descent.

Yu said during his research he came across numerous instances of racist bylaws. He gave the example of city work contracts prohibiting the employment of Chinese workers until after the Second World War. Yu said Rogers Sugar had one such contract.

"One of the clauses says if you are supplying sugar to the City of Vancouver, you cannot hire Chinese people," Yu told The Early Edition.

"The owner of Rogers Sugar at the time actually disagreed with that and thought it was unfair, but he couldn't do anything about it."

UBC history professor Henry Yu helped write the Historical Discrimination Against Chinese People (HDC) advisory group report. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

Yu said municipal laws differed from federal laws on many issues relating to Chinese residents. While Chinese residents were allowed to vote federally in 1947, they were denied voting municipally in Vancouver until 1949.

For roughly half of Vancouver's history, Yu said Chinese people weren't allowed to vote or get work from the city. They also faced segregation laws and discrimination in medical facilities. He added they were denied land zoning permits, fair access to housing and the use of public space. In some cases, they had land unjustly seized from them.

More examples of past discrimination will be presented to city council.

"One of things that came out during that research ... is just how pervasive the racism against Chinese people was."

Advisory group recommendations

One of the report recommendations is to make the history of Chinese segregation and racism in Vancouver better known to people in the city. Yu said while racist laws were dismantled over time, there was also a push to erase the fact they ever existed.

Yu said the HDC advisory group isn't interested in playing the "blame game" and would like the city to acknowledge past discrimination. He said the formal apology would raise awareness of racism and celebrate the fact Vancouver now officially believes in equity, fairness, inclusiveness and integration.

"You only know how far we've come by acknowledging these kind of practices from the past," said Yu.

Yu, who was present at the 2014 provincial apology, said a formal apology would be a historical landmark and is eager to be present at another "important moment of reckoning."

With files from The Early Edition