The City of Vancouver has received $930,000 in funding from ICBC to improve the safety of street networks in 2017.

The city says it will prioritize improvements to the Knight and Marine Interchange and the Burrard and Pacific intersection, which it says have previously had the highest rates for vehicle-to-vehicle collisions in the city.

Other safety improvements include:

25 intersections to receive increased street lights.

5 flashing beacons to be located adjacent to schools.

130 new curb ramps.

10 uninterrupted power supply units at signal lights in case of power outage.

ICBC's director responsible for road safety, Lindsay Matthews, says while claims costs continue to rise, its road improvement program is showing positive results reducing crashes and injuries at targeted locations.

The insurance corporation says all proposed road improvement projects are assessed on their ability to make roads safer — a process ICBC says is based on information including claims data, municipal and Ministry of Transportation data, engineering studies and police data.

ICBC spent a total of $9 million provincewide on road safety improvements last year and is still assessing other improvement projects throughout the province for 2017.