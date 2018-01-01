2017 might have been an unpredictable year politically, but here in Vancouver, book lovers reached out for the well-loved and the well-worn.

Many of the same books from years previous showed up on the Vancouver Public Library's top 10 most checked-out books of the year.

For instance, Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize winning novel All the Light We Cannot See about occupied France during Second World War has oscillated between the top two spots for the past few years before topping the list again this year.

Janet Horne, the library's data manager, said she double-checked the results when she saw some of the same titles reappear.

"I looked at them and thought, oh, some of the same old favourites," Horne said. "It's fascinating the legs those stories have on them."

An adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, starring Elisabeth Moss (pictured here), was released to critical acclaim earlier this year. (Hulu)

Books with a movie equivalent were another popular theme in this year's most checked-out books.

Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel The Handmaid's Tale experienced a resurgence this year, in part due to the Emmy-award winning TV adaptation released this spring.

The romance novel Me Before You, the biographical memoir The Glass Castle, the children's book Wonder, have all been recently adapted to film.

"It is something people like to think about to talk about and compare the movie and the book," Horne said. "You'll often see the comments in the catalogue or comments on the DVD saying 'oh, the book was better' or whatever or vice versa."

2017 marked the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the literary phenomenon shows no sign of stopping, at least according to the most checked-out children's books at the Vancouver Public Library.

And kids still can't get enough of a certain boy wizard.

Twenty years after Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published, the series dominates the list of most checked-out children's books.

"I thought gee, there's opportunity there for the next J.K. Rowling to roll in there," said Horne.

VPL's top 10 most checked-out fiction

All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr, 2014 Rather Be the Devil, Ian Rankin, 2016 Me Before You, Jojo Moyes, 2012 Still Life, Louise Penny, 2005 My Brilliant Friend: Childhood, Adolescence, Elena Ferrante, 2013 Even Dogs in the Wild, Ian Rankin, 2015 The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood, 1985 Chaos, Patricia Daniels Cornwell, 2016 Moonglow, MIchael Chabon, 2016 Crazy Rich Asians, Kevin Kwan, 2013

VPL's top 10 most checked-out non-fiction

Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking, Susan Cain, 2012 Thinking, Fast and Slow, Daniel Kahneman, 2011 What Color is Your Parachute? Richard Bolles, revised annually The Power of Habit: Why we do what we do in life and business, Charles Duhigg, 2012 The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America, Thomas King, 2013 The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls, 2005 Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, Carol S. Dweck, 2007 The Reason You Walk, Wab Kinew, 2015 Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead, Sheryl Sandberg, 2013 Fodor's Montreal & Quebec City, 2016

VPL's top 10 most checked-out children's fiction