Vancouver Pride Society cancels this year's Davie Street party due to deficit, rising costs

The Vancouver Pride Society has cancelled the 2018 Davie Street party, citing a large deficit and rising event costs.

Society executive director Andrea Arnot said the non-profit reviewed its finances after posting a deficit following the 2017 season.

She said the Davie Street party, which costs more than $200,000, is "one of the most expensive [events] to put on."

"We talked to partners and everyone tried really hard to make it happen for this year, but we just couldn't do it in a sustainable way," she said.

"We're disappointed that we have to cancel something that's become part of Pride culture in Vancouver, but I think for our board and staff we just want to make sure we remain fiscally responsible."

'Re-imagining' event for 2019

Arnot said the event, which has been held for eight years and typically draws around 15,000 revellers, is costly because it shuts down several city blocks and involves "traffic management, policing, security and infrastructure, waste management, sound stages, and performers."

She said the Pride Society will be working with the City of Vancouver to manage costs and "re-imagine" the event in time for 2019.

Arnot said that in the meantime, they'll be expanding the Pride Premiere, an outdoor dance party which takes place outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

"We still have a great slate of events coming. It's just that event was super costly to put on," she said.

"Costs for putting on events are increasing across the board, so we're just looking for ways to make sure we're sustainable and make sure we get rid of that deficit as soon as possible."

The city's annual Pride Pride is set to go ahead as planned in August and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.

With files from Liam Britten