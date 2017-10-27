Vancouver police are asking for help locating a high-risk sex offender who went missing Thursday night.

40-year-old Christopher Schafer, a federal offender, has been missing since 7 p.m., when he failed to return to his residential correctional facility in Vancouver.

Police said he has had his community release revoked several times in the past. For at least the second time this year, police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Schafer's criminal history includes break-and-enter, sexual offences, uttering threats, robbery and assaulting a peace officer.

Police describe Schafer as:

5'8" tall and 168 lbs.

Black hair and brown eyes

Has "Wanda Lee" tattooed on the left side of his neck

Last seen wearing blue jeans, black running shoes, a black sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Schafer is asked to call 911 immediately.