Vancouver police say a man convicted multiple times after breaking into homes and sexually assaulting female residents is loose in the city.

Antoine Naskathey, 36, had been staying a Vancouver halfway house, but went missing on Feb. 8, when he was supposed to board a flight to Regina, where he was being transferred.

Police describe him as "a second-time federal offender currently on a six-year long term supervision order for a sexual assault."

In 2001 and 2009, he was convicted for breaking into homes and sexually assaulting female residents.

Naskathey, "has more than 50 convictions since 1994, primarily for break-and-enter, theft, and property related crimes," said VPD in a release

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described by police as gender-variant and, at times, identifies as a female.

Antoine Naskathey is described as:

5' 10" or 1.78 metres tall.

161 lbs. or 73 kgs in weight.

Has long brown hair.

Is believed to be wearing a black jacket with a white stripe down the back and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Antoine Naskathey is asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.