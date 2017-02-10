Vancouver police say a man convicted multiple times after breaking into homes and sexually assaulting female residents is loose in the city.
Antoine Naskathey, 36, had been staying a Vancouver halfway house, but went missing on Feb. 8, when he was supposed to board a flight to Regina, where he was being transferred.
Police describe him as "a second-time federal offender currently on a six-year long term supervision order for a sexual assault."
In 2001 and 2009, he was convicted for breaking into homes and sexually assaulting female residents.
Naskathey, "has more than 50 convictions since 1994, primarily for break-and-enter, theft, and property related crimes," said VPD in a release
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He is described by police as gender-variant and, at times, identifies as a female.
Antoine Naskathey is described as:
- 5' 10" or 1.78 metres tall.
- 161 lbs. or 73 kgs in weight.
- Has long brown hair.
- Is believed to be wearing a black jacket with a white stripe down the back and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Antoine Naskathey is asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
