Vancouver Police say man intentionally reversed truck into police vehicle

Vancouver Police say man intentionally reversed truck into police vehicle

Vancouver Police are investigating after a man intentionally reversed a pick-up truck into a police vehicle.

Incident occurred outside police headquarters on West 5th Avenue and Cambie

No one involved in the incident was injured. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Vancouver Police are investigating after they say a man intentionally reversed a pick-up truck into a police vehicle. 

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a 38-year-old man driving a pick-up truck slowly pulled up in front of Vancouver Police headquarters on West 5th Avenue at Cambie before speeding around the block, according to a release.

Officers who were parked in the area watched as the man allegedly drove through the stop sign on West 5th Avenue at Yukon, nearly hitting a cyclist.

The man then stopped his truck in front of a marked police car on West 5th Avenue, put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the police car behind‎ him.

The man got out of the truck and was confrontational with officers before he was taken into custody. 

No one involved in the incident was injured.

