Vancouver Police say man intentionally reversed truck into police vehicle
Incident occurred outside police headquarters on West 5th Avenue and Cambie
Vancouver Police are investigating after they say a man intentionally reversed a pick-up truck into a police vehicle.
Just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a 38-year-old man driving a pick-up truck slowly pulled up in front of Vancouver Police headquarters on West 5th Avenue at Cambie before speeding around the block, according to a release.
Officers who were parked in the area watched as the man allegedly drove through the stop sign on West 5th Avenue at Yukon, nearly hitting a cyclist.
The man then stopped his truck in front of a marked police car on West 5th Avenue, put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the police car behind him.
The man got out of the truck and was confrontational with officers before he was taken into custody.
No one involved in the incident was injured.