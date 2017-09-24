Vancouver police are looking for a high-risk sex offender on a Canada-wide arrest warrant, after he failed to return to his halfway house.

Gerald Richard McLean, 48, is a two-time federal offender serving a long-term supervision order following a two-year sentence for sexual assault.

Police said McLean was last seen near East Cordova Street and Main Street wearing a dark blue baseball cap, light-coloured shirt and blue jeans.

He is described as:

Five feet six inches tall

174 pounds

Green eyes

Has a goatee and short, receding blond hair

Has tattoos of an eagle on upper left arm, a skull on his shoulder, a tribal band on his right arm and the word 'prospector' on his back

Anyone who sees McLean is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.