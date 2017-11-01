The Vancouver Police have issued a warning and a call for witnesses after a woman in her 30s was sexually assaulted in Yaletown early Wednesday morning.

The woman was walking south on Cambie Street near Expo Boulevard just after 3 a.m. PT Oct.31, according to police.

Police say she was approached by a man in his late 20s to early 30s, with short black hair and a medium build, wearing a black hoodie and dark coloured backpack, .

In a statement, the VPD says he threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her but was interrupted by a passing driver who, unsure what was happening, pulled over.

The suspect ran eastbound on Expo Boulevard and police were called.

Police say they believe other witnesses might have seen the suspect as he ran down Expo Boulevard and are hoping they come forward.

"The [witnesses] may not even know that an assault had just occurred," said VPD Constable Jason Doucette. "We are hoping they see this story and contact police immediately."

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Cambie Street and Expo Boulevard on Wednesday around 3 a.m. or anyone else who may have information about the assault to call VPD at 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.