Vancouver police are warning the public after a man allegedly grabbed a 51-year-old woman from behind and sexually assaulted her early Monday morning.

The attack happened at about 5:45 a.m. PT, when the woman was walking near East 48 Avenue and Elliott Street in South Vancouver.

A man, described as white, English-speaking and in his 50s, suddenly grabbed the victim from behind, according to police.

"The stranger groped her and threw her to the ground as she yelled and screamed, then quickly let her go," said VPD Const. Jason Doucette in a released statement. "He was last seen walking out of the area."

The man is reportedly five-foot-ten-inches tall, and was wearing a light brown jacket and black toque.

"It's still very early in the investigation and we have limited information so far," said Doucette. "We're encouraging citizens to call police any time they feel their safety is at risk."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-3720, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.