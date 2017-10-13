A man in his 30s who was stabbed near Commercial Drive in Vancouver Thursday night has died of his injuries.

Police say he is Vancouver's 16th homicide victim.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue called police after discovering the victim around Commerical Drive and East First Avenue around 9:30 p.m. PT.

The man was suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the man and have not made any arrests.

At this point, investigators say they do not believe it was a random assault. They are asking for witnesses to come forward to provide any information.

They can call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.