Police say a 12-year-old girl was groped Tuesday morning on Vancouver's west side and are asking for the public's help finding the man responsible.

In a statement, Vancouver police said the child was walking along West King Edward Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. PT when she paused at the corner of Pine Crescent to use her phone.

According to police, a man allegedly ran up to her, groped her "quickly" and then ran south on Pine.

Police are seeking a male suspect they describe as:

White.

In his 40s or 50s.

Having grey stubble on his face.

Maybe having a noticeable freckle on his cheek by his right eye.

Wearing a T-shirt; tight, black yoga-style pants and a black backpack.

"The VPD have been working to identify this man since receiving the report on February 14th," said VPD spokesperson Jason Doucette.

"We want to encourage people to watch out for one another and to report any suspicious behaviour to 911 immediately."

Police want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of of West King Edward Avenue and Pine Crescent Tuesday, Feb. 13, between 7:40 and 7:50 a.m. PT.