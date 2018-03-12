Vancouver police are continuing to search for a woman who allegedly abducted her nine-year-old son on Friday in contravention of a court-imposed custody order.

Shawana Chaudhary, also known as Virjinia Leeman, Virjinia Leman and "Shawna. Ms. Chaudhary," may be travelling with her son, Emerson Cusworth, as well as her six-year-old daughter and one or two dogs.

Police believe Chaudhary made plans to be away from home for an extended period and there is evidence that the boy and mother may have changed their appearances using hair dye.

There is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger.

Chaudhary is 34 years old, five-foot-eight, 106 pounds and appears South Asian, with long dark hair and dark eyes.

Her son Emerson is nine years old, appears South Asian with short black hair and dark eyes.

His father reported him missing after he went to pick him up at school on Friday and discovered he was not there.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Vancouver police non-emergency line at 604-717-3321, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.