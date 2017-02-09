Bronson Norton, now 26, was walking to the gym in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood in March 2015 when he heard a woman's screams coming from inside a home.

Norton stopped outside the house on Hawks Avenue. But believing it may be a couple having an argument, he wasn't sure what to do until he noticed the front door was open and again heard the woman's desperate cries for help.

"I walked in, the attacker was on top of the woman with a knife to her throat. She was being assaulted, and then from there I just ran in and started swinging," said Norton, who works in sales at a software company.

"I wasn't really thinking of my own safety, it sort of just became a bit of tunnel vision at that moment," he said.

"That part was very blurry for me. Basically, I started hitting the attacker from behind, and he was partially, sort of, knocked out for a minute. So, he fell back onto his back and then was stumbling to get up and that's when I was basically able to drag him out of the house into the street."

'The definition of heroism'

Norton was one of dozens of police officers and civilians who were honoured for their service and acts of bravery at a Vancouver Police Department ceremony on Thursday.

Bronson Norton shakes Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson's hand as police Chief Adam Palmer watches on during a commendation ceremony on Thursday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and police Chief Adam Palmer were on hand to recognize the award recipients.

"That really strikes to the heart of, really, the definition of heroism and bravery," said Palmer. "That young man saved that woman's life. That was a horrific set of circumstances. It was a case that luckily doesn't happen too often in our city, but it was a horrific stranger attack."

"I just can't imagine how frightened that lady was for her life. Thank goodness [Norton] was there," he said.

The attacker, Caleb Heaton, eventually pleaded guilly to aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and break and enter in the case. He has a long criminal record, including at least 40 convictions in Ontario.

Caleb Heaton was arrested after Bronson Norton intervened in a brutal 2015 sexual assault in Strathcona. (Imgur/shame_hawks)

Norton broke his hand in the fight. He called for help outside, and other neighbours came to help hold Heaton in place until police arrived.

"I just can't thank him enough from the bottom of my heart. Very, very impressive work and very, very brave actions," said Palmer after the ceremony.

After Norton's turn receiving his commendation, ceremony emcee Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham noted that the VPD recruitment team was in the room.

Norton said his father serves as an RCMP officer and a couple others at the ceremony suggested he consider a policing career.

"Not sure if I'm ready for that career yet, but we'll see," said Norton. "Anything's possible."

