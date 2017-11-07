Vancouver police are asking the public for information regarding an assault that sent a 31-year-old woman to hospital.

Around 2 p.m. PT on Monday, police say, the woman was walking alone on the east sidewalk of Cambie Street between West 46th Avenue and West 44th Avenue, when an unknown suspect shoved her from behind.

The woman fell to the sidewalk and was knocked unconscious.

After she regained consciousness, police say, she went home and phoned them. She was transported to hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Police say the motive for the attack is unclear and are asking anyone with information regarding the assault to please call VPD investigators at 604 -717-9543 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-222-8477.