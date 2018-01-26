Vancouver police have arrested two men in connection with the 2012 gang-related murders of Sandip Duhre and Sukhveer Dhak.

In 2012, sources told CBC Duhre and Dhak were the leaders of a gang believed responsible for the fatal shooting of Red Scorpion Jonathan Bacon in an attack in front of a Kelowna hotel on a summer afternoon nearly seven years ago.

Larry Ronald Amero, 40, has been arrested for conspiracy to commit Duhre's murder and one count of conspiracy in connection with Dhak's murder, police said in a statement.

Police said he was arrested in Ontario and brought to B.C. to face charges.

Dean Michael Wiwchar, 32, is also facing a murder charge in Duhre's death, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit Dhak's murder.

Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil, 30, was already charged in 2013 with Duhre's murder.

Amero was riding with Bacon in a white Porsche SUV when Bacon was killed. Amero suffered wounds in the attack.

Sandhip Duhre's body, seen through the window outside the restaurant where he was killed. (CBC)

​