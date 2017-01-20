Vancouver police safely destroyed a homemade pipe bomb found inside a vehicle at a traffic stop Thursday night.

Members of VPD's explosives disposal unit were called out to the scene around 9 p.m. PT, after a 33-year-old West Vancouver man told officers he had a homemade pipe bomb inside his car.

Officers found the bomb in the back of the vehicle during the traffic stop on East Cordova Street, near Hawks Avenue.

The area was shut down to traffic as members of the explosives disposal unit examined the vehicle and the explosives with a robot.

Police safely destroyed the bomb after thoroughly examining it.

The man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

An officer disassembles the explosives disposal robot after the bomb was destroyed. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)