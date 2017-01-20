Vancouver police safely destroyed a homemade pipe bomb found inside a vehicle at a traffic stop Thursday night.

Members of VPD's explosives disposal unit were called out to the scene around 9 p.m. PT, after a 33-year-old West Vancouver man told officers he had a homemade pipe bomb inside his car.

Officers found the bomb in the back of the vehicle during the traffic stop on East Cordova Street, near Hawks Avenue.

.@VancouverPD firing at the suspicious package after removing it from the vehicle on Cordova St. pic.twitter.com/7MkPUsxIL2 — @gpsmendoza

The area was shut down to traffic as members of the explosives disposal unit examined the vehicle and the explosives with a robot.

Police safely destroyed the bomb after thoroughly examining it.

The man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.