Former Vancouver piano teacher Yung Ping David Chen has been found guilty of numerous sex offences against five of his previous students, including sexual assault.

Chen was found guilty Friday morning. He was arrested by the Vancouver Police Department's sex crimes unit on Dec. 18, 2013, after sexual assault allegations were brought to their attention.

Police at the time reached out to the public asking for other potential victims, or their parents, to come forward.

Details regarding the specifics of Chen's offences are limited because a publication ban is in place to protect the identities of the victims.

Chen taught for more than three decades out of his Vancouver home.

The offences took place from April 1994 to November 2013.

Chen's sentencing date is scheduled to be set in two weeks.