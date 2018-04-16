Spanish Banks pay parking returns to agenda at Vancouver Park Board

The Vancouver Park Board is set to consider two new proposals to change how much park visitors pay for parking.

The first motion, from commissioner Catherine Evans, calls for new flat-rate parking permits, including reduced rate one-day permits for Vancouver residents.

Surveys show residents prefer user fees over higher taxes, but many consider parking fees a barrier to enjoying the parks, the motion notes.

Earlier plan put on hold

The second motion, from commissioner Casey Crawford, calls for the reintroduction of the previously rejected plan to bring pay parking to Spanish Banks Beach Park, but this time with the first two hours free.

"Pay parking is a critical source of revenue, providing funding for necessary enhancements to the safety, security, and cleanliness of our parks and facilities," says Crawford's motion.

Earlier this year the park board put on hold plans to launch pay parking at Spanish Banks following wide-spread public opposition.

At the time commissioner Stuart Mackinnon said the board realized the parking fees "weren't necessary" to balance the budget after seeing first-quarter projections.

The board is expected to consider both motions when it meets on Monday night.