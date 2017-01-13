The Vancouver Park Board has rejected a motion to suspend its warming centre operations in community centres.

The motion was defeated in a tie vote Thursday night at a special meeting held to address issues surrounding health and safety conditions in the centres.

Motion to suspend community warming centres in#VanParkBoard facilities DEFEATED after 4 hour mtg w/ 20 plus speakers. Britannia remains open pic.twitter.com/OIzITm9h0e — @ParkBoard

The concerns follow an alleged incident at the Creekside Community Centre, where a child picked up a needle.

The warming centre at Creekside closed shortly after that, although the city said the closure of the centre was unrelated to the incident.

NPA Park Board commissioner Sarah Kirby-Yung put forward the original motion, saying that community centre staff are not equipped to deal with situations that arise when the homeless use the facilities overnight.

"Our staff are rec specialists, they're not social workers … and really feeling scared, worried and not able to deal with some of the situations they encountered," she said.

Motion:

- suspend ops at all warming centres

- future programs need Park Board approval

- other strategies for supporting homeless in cold pic.twitter.com/pQgBc769t4 — @KamilKaramali

Homeless advocates say they understand concerns around drug use and staff being overworked, but that shouldn't mean homeless people are left out in the cold.

"Shutting down the the shelters on the presumption that you cannot have a homeless person safely access a community centre … is making a decision based on prejudice and stereotyping," said DJ Larkin with Pivot Legal Society.

A volunteer chats with Henry McKellar at an emergency warming station set up at Creekside Community Centre. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Other warming centres still open

The City of Vancouver first opened warming centres in mid-December during Vancouver's prolonged cold snap.

Since then, as many as 2,000 people have used the shelters on nights where temperatures plunged well below zero.

The meeting also called for further resources from the city, should the decision be made again to turn community centres run by the Park Board into warming shelters.

There are currently three warming centres run by the City of Vancouver at the Quality Inn, Carnegie Community Centre and the Evelyne Saller Centre.

The warming centre at the Britannia Community Centre has remained open since it started, as its operations are run by its own board.

With files from Kamil Karamali and Michelle Ghoussoub