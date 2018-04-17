Vancouver Park Board aims for more affordable parking options

The Vancouver Park Board is aiming to make parking more affordable with passes or reduced rates at some lots.

The move comes after commissioners debated two separate motions to change the way park visitors are charged for parking, at the board meeting on Monday night.

The board directed staff to report back by 2019 "on options to create a comprehensive parking policy addressing affordability concerns at park board lots."

"Possibilities to include variety of pass options, adding parking fees to LAP [Leisure Access Pass] or reduced rates in some lots," said the motion.

Parking charges became a hot issue this winter after a plan for fees at Spanish Banks Beach Park sparked widespread opposition.

The plan was eventually modified and then put on hold after the board decided it did not need the extra revenue this year.