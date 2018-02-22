Hundreds of parents in Vancouver are livid this week after being told their children are unlikely to make it into the kindergarten in their catchment area or nearby school — especially for popular specialty programs like French immersion.

The Vancouver School Board started sending out the notices this week. Many parents are complaining about their kids being in low positions on long wait lists.

Even Vancouver-based singer Dan Mangan lamented his friend having to send her daughter to the nearby suburb of Burnaby, because there weren't enough spots for them in Vancouver.

.@Fassbender_BC @bcliberals you shortsighted ideologues. As #yvr kindergarten enrollment comes to pass, kids are 55th on waiting list for their OWN catchment, being offered Burnaby schools as options. 16 years of “more with less” budget cuts and school closures. Fools. #bcpoli — @danmanganmusic

Exact numbers for how long the wait lists are at each school are still unknown. The school board says it won't have a clear picture until March.

"We are currently in the process of offering both choice and full school spots and often a family will apply for more than one program or school," a VSB spokesperson said.

'It's unacceptable'

The issue appears to be even more dire for parents hoping to put their children in French immersion.

Last year, a Supreme Court decision combined with a shortage of French-speaking teachers prompted the school board to cut 135 spots in the popular program.

Five schools each lost one class:

Trafalgar Elementary.

Lord Selkirk Elementary.

Hastings Elementary.

Lord Tennyson Elementary.

L'École Bilingue Elementary.

Glyn Lewis, the executive director of the B.C. and Yukon chapter of Parents for French, said long wait lists are nothing new for French immersion programs in Vancouver. But he said last year's cuts have made the problem worse.

"It's unacceptable," Lewis said. "Parent are rightly upset and frustrated by it. They understand that French immersion is a life-changing educational program."

The school board has been actively recruiting French-speaking teachers in other provinces. It's offering a $1,500 moving allowance to teachers willing to come from outside of the province.

Lewis said long wait lists for French immersion have been a long-standing problem. He said the school board should have started to take a more proactive approach to resolving the issue years ago.

This isn't the first time parents have decried the city's kindergarten lottery.

Last year, eight schools in the downtown, Cambie corridor and False Creek areas were feeling the squeeze, with too many neighbourhood children wanting in but not enough spaces in the classes.