The Vancouver Opera opens its new season on Friday night with a tale of love and intrigue, set in ancient Beijing.

The Italian composer Giacomo Puccini's Turandot is based on a Persian fairy tale of an icy princess who puts her many suitors through a series of riddles — those who fail, get their heads chopped off — until the right prince comes along.

It does have a happy ending, promised the general director of Vancouver Opera, Kim Gaynor.

Gaynor said that the standout qualities of Puccini's work are how accessible his music is to a wide audience, and the emotions it can elicit.

"Puccini is really able to make an orchestra tell all about human emotions," she said.

"He also made tunes that are memorable, they stick in your head — they are the kind of tunes that you want to sing in the shower if you've seen the opera a few times."

'Colossally beautiful'

The production is directed and designed by Renaud Doucet and André Barbe, a power duo from Quebec who are working in Vancouver for the first time.

"They have made a really colossally beautiful set and costumes for this production. It really is a grand theatre with lots of colour, lots of movement, it's very choreographed and it's really a pleasure to watch for all the senses," Gaynor said.

All four of the principal singers are making their debut roles, Gaynor said, as part of Vancouver Opera's efforts to bring in young, up-and-coming artists.

"They've already been booked maybe in two or three years to sing in much bigger houses, so you can always say you`ve heard them first here at Vancouver Opera," she said.

Operas like Turandot, Gaynor said, are timeless.

"They are stories about universal things that are important to us like love, honour, tradition and so on," Gaynor said. "They speak to audiences today as much as they ever have."

Turandot opened Friday, Oct. 13 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and has four performances running until Oct. 21.

With files from Margaret Gallagher.