The music industry's reigning power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé have announced their much anticipated tour and so far, their sole Canadian stop is Vancouver.

The hip-hop duo kick off the tour — their second joint tour — on June 6 in Europe before returning to North America in the fall.

The tour ends at Vancouver's BC Place on Oct. 2.

Me practing explaining to my parents that I have to fly to Vancouver because there’s no Toronto show #OTRII pic.twitter.com/UFCQruIpx6 — @_simiolatunji

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 19.

The tour is a reprise of the couple's joint 2014 six-week On the Run tour across North America and two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special.

With files from the Associated Press