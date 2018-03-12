The music industry's reigning power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé have announced their much anticipated tour and so far, their sole Canadian stop is Vancouver.

The hip-hop duo kick off the tour — their second joint tour — on June 6 in Europe before returning to North America in the fall.

The tour ends at Vancouver's BC Place on Oct. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 19.

The tour is a reprise of the couple's joint 2014 six-week On the Run tour across North America and two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special.

With files from the Associated Press