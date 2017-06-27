Vancouver police are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year following an assault on the Downtown Eastside.

Police say the victim is a man in his 50s.

Witnesses called police to report the assault 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Hastings Street. A wounded man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made, but investigators say they do not believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.