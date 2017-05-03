The City of Vancouver has appointed Darrell Reid to serve as the new fire chief.

In addition to leading the city's fire and rescue services, the city says Reid will also be responsible for emergency management.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Darrell as Vancouver's new fire chief, bringing decades of experience in fire and rescue services and emergency management," said Mayor Gregor Robertson in a statement.

"I'm confident that as chief, Darrell will make great progress in ensuring the safety of our residents by bringing the city's emergency response and preparedness to the next level."

The city said Reid currently serves as CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario and was previously the deputy chief with Toronto Fire Services.

Reid also served as incident commander during the 2011 Slave Lake fires and the 2013 High River flood in Alberta.

Reid starts the job on June 19, replacing current fire chief John McKearney who is retiring after 37 years of service.