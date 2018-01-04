A Vancouver musician is in custody in Japan for allegedly attempting to smuggle $7 million worth of drugs into the country.

According to a report in Japan Today, Daniel Burton Whitmore, 44, was found with 9.8 kilograms of stimulant drugs Dec.11 when he arrived at Narita International Airport on a flight from Vancouver.

The drugs were reported to have been hidden under a false bottom of his guitar case and in tea cannisters.

Japan's Ann News shot this image of the drugs that Vancouver musician Daniel Burton Whitmore was allegedly caught with at Narita Airport. (Ann News/ Youtube)

Whitmore is the lead singer of Powerclown, a Vancouver-based Iron Maiden tribute band that performs in clown makeup. He performs under the stage name "Dan Scumm."

Global Affairs Canada confirmed Whitmore's arrest.

"Canadian officials in Tokyo are providing consular assistance to the individual and the family," said spokeswoman Brianne Maxwell. "Due to the provisions of the privacy act, further details on this case cannot be released."

Japan has stiff drug laws and persons found guilty of smuggling illegal drugs into the country face lengthy imprisonment.

ANN News in Japan reports on Daniel Whitmore

A statement from the band on the Powerclown Facebook page read in part: "Flags are flying half mast at the Powerclown circus tent. I assure you, any frowns we are wearing are real. Painted on or not. All we can do is hope for the best for him."