Dozens of Vancouverites gathered at a mosque near Cambie Street Monday night to show solidarity and support for the city's Muslim community after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.

Visitors to the Al Jamia Masjid mosque on 8th Avenue brought flowers and messages of support, lit candles and spoke out against the attack.

Many visitors left written messages of support. (CBC)

"It was really painful to hear that something like this could happen in Canada," said Mohammed Jafar Bhamji. "We really didn't know how to react, actually."

But despite the attack, Bhamji said he still feels safe in Canada.

"We believe as Muslims living in Canada that Canadians are overwhelmingly very compassionate," he said. "They will go out of their way for the other citizens in this country."

Large crowd gathers outside mosque on Vancouver's West side to show support to Muslim community pic.twitter.com/5Pw4bnEzVF — @BrennaRoseTV

Gay Kuchta immigrated to Canada from Britain a number of years ago, and said she felt immediately welcomed. She wants to make sure other newcomers feel the same way.

"I think we need to make a stand in Canada," Kuchta said.

"I feel really strongly about this violence, and it seems to be growing in the Western world, and I think we need to be [clear] that we're not all like this."

Supports left flowers and lit candles. (CBC)

A number of city officials were also in attendance. At one point, Mayor Gregor Roberston addressed the crowd, saying Vancouver's diverse, multicultural population is its greatest strength.

"It's been a very difficult time for our brothers and sisters in Islamic faith," Robertson said.

"We don't want to see the world go this way. We can't let the world go this way."

With files from Brenna Rose.