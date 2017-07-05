A Vancouver man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Vancouver nearly six years ago.

Police apprehended Heval Hishyar Tilli, 25, on Tuesday. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection the death of Harpreet Sandhu.

Police say Sandhu was shot July 25, 2011 following a verbal confrontation with a group of youths in the area of Arlington Street and Whitehorn Court in Champlain Heights in southeast Vancouver. He died in hospital.

In a release, Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette said witnesses have been reluctant to come forward. Police are still urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We are aware that there are other witnesses to this murder that have been afraid to come forward or to cooperate with the police investigation," he said.

​"We are again appealing to those people to have the courage to speak up and clear their conscience."