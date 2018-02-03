Victoria police are recommending five charges against a Vancouver man who they say passed counterfeit $100 U.S. bills and collected Canadian currency as change.

Officers observed the man exchanging the counterfeit bills twice over the past two days.

Police arrested the suspect and discovered more than $1,000 in alleged counterfeit American bills.

The bills have the words "World Universal Bank Limited" instead of "The United States of America" on them, said police in a release.

A detailed look at what police in Victoria B.C. are calling U.S. counterfeit bills they seized as part of an investigation, which ended on Saturday Feb. 3, 2018. (Victoria Police Department)

Police said they found evidence that the man had exchanged the bills at other locations in Victoria as well.

Officers have followed up with those businesses. Police are asking anyone who has seen the bills to call 250-995-7654.