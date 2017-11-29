Calling all electric vehicle developers.

The City of Vancouver is looking to do business with you.

The city has put out an expression of interest to electric vehicle producers to supply Vancouver with medium and heavy-duty trucks.

As part of its Greenest City Action Plan, Vancouver wants to reduce its fleet emissions to 30 per cent of 2007 levels by 2020.

"Overall to date we've reduced our fleet emissions approximately seven per cent below 2007 levels," said Amy Sidwell, Vancouver's manager of equipment services.

The city has just entered into a contract with Mitsubishi Fuso for six electric medium and heavy-duty trucks to be delivered in 2018, said Sidwell.

But the goal, she says, is to eventually have over 100 of the bigger green vehicles.

Currently, Vancouver has approximately 1,850 fleet vehicles that range from motorcycles to aerial trucks.

Of those, 56 are electric vehicles.

That may not sound like a lot but Vancouver actually has the largest municipal electric fleet in the country.