The municipal council of View Royal — a town in the Greater Victoria area — has approved zoning for a controversial $200 million rental property redevelopment project.

The owner, Realstar, submitted a zoning application for Christie Point, a 161-unit complex located on a spit of land on Portage Inlet in the town.

Its redevelopment plans include replacing the modestly priced units with 473 market rental units distributed among several buildings across the spit.

The project has been controversial because longtime residents were upset they would have to move and other residents were worried about the potential environmental impacts of the densely built complex.

Mayor David Screech, who voted to approve the project, said while there was no doubt there was tension at a council meeting Tuesday night, he believes it is ultimately the right decision.

"The most important reason for me is that we are in a rental housing crisis in the capital region," Screech said.

"In large part, that crisis has come together because over the last three decades we haven't had purpose-built rental housing being constructed because private developers simply haven't been prepared to make that investment."

"For me, [this is] a major step forward."

Screech says the development will be implemented in phases, and doesn't think any construction will begin until 18 months from now.

