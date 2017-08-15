A junior hockey team on Vancouver Island will ​be the first in Western Canada to make its players wear a full cage face shield instead of a half visor.

Brad Tippett, coach of the Junior B North Saanich Peninsula Panthers, said the decision came about because "logic trumps tradition."

"Why wouldn't we? This is about player safety," he said.

Former Vancouver Canuck Dan Hamhuis wears a full cage after being struck in the face by a puck in 2016. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The Peninsula Panthers are following the lead of 117 Ontario-based Junior A and B teams that have made cages mandatory.

Cages — which are usually made out of metal — offer full face and mouth protection.

Visors are made with shatter resistant plastic but only protect the upper half of the face, and even then, not very effectively, if a stick or puck gets up underneath it.

Recipe for injury

Cages are mandatory at all levels of minor hockey in Canada but not in junior where graduating to a half visor is often seen as a badge of accomplishment.

Peninsula Panthers head coach Brad Tippett says logic needs to trump tradition in hockey. 'Why wouldn't we make cages mandatory? It's about player safety.' (Gordon Lee/Peninsula Panthers)

But Tippett says the half visor rule in junior is a recipe for injury.

"The kids coming into junior now have never not played with a cage. And because of it, there's a stick management issue — they don't have to worry about their sticks being up because everyone they've ever played against has worn a cage. Then they come into a league where there isn't [cages] and their sticks are still up. And guys get hurt," he said.

Fewer trips to the dentist

Tippett believes other junior teams in B.C. are poised to make cages mandatory, if only because it will reduce insurance costs.

"In Ontario ... teams that go to the full cage get an insurance reduction. The majority of dental claims came from the Junior B level because they weren't wearing them."

Arguments against cages have little to do with safety and a lot to do with hockey's macho image — cages are for kids, visors just look cooler. Spectators want to see a player's face.

Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher get a puck in the face during a game against the Edmonton Oilers April 8, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

As well, players often complain that a cage impairs vision on the ice, an argument Tippett calls "hogwash."

Thirty-five years removed from his own playing days, he can't help but recount the toll taken playing in the pre face- protection era.

'8 lost teeth, 300 stitches ...'

"I was cut all the time," he sad. "I lost eight teeth, I've got two screws in my jaw and had over 300 stitches in my face."

The Peninsula Panthers management considered making cages mandatory last season but Tippett says they were finally pushed to do it after watching some of their players swap out their half visors for full cages, so they could play lacrosse.

"In lacrosse, you're not allowed to play without one."

Tippett says he's received a flood of supportive emails — including one from a dentist — since announcing the move. He thinks it's only a matter of time before most junior level leagues make cages mandatory.

Jacques Plante first wore a goalie face mask in an NHL game in 1959 after his nose was broken by a shot. It soon became a standard piece of equipment for all goalies. (image source: CP)

"This is like Jacques Plante's story. He was mocked for introducing the goalie mask, because it wasn't macho. Now, kids are mocked if their $1,000 goalie mask doesn't have a custom paint job. It's not the mask — the mask is normal now. It's the paint."

"Someone from outside of hockey said to me: 'There's something to protect your players and you're not using it? Why?' They couldn't understand it."