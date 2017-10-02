One person has been killed in a helicopter crash on Vancouver Island.

A spokesman with the Canadian Forces rescue squadron in Comox said crews were called to an area about three kilometres west of Campbell River on Sunday afternoon.

The spokesman said two people were aboard the Robinson R44, a single-engine, four-seat helicopter, when it went down in heavy bush.

One of the two people on board died at the scene.

The second person was taken to hospital but the condition of that victim was not available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.