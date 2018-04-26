Vancouver Island hospital security officer honoured for bravery

Island Health says a member of its security staff received a prestigious award for bravery this week.

In a release, the health authority said Charles Kraeling received the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety's Award of Valour for safely disarming a knife-wielding man who was threatening patients and staff at Cowichan District Hospital in Duncan, B.C. last year.

"I didn't panic at the time, but I panicked after," Kraeling told All Points West host Jason D'Souza.

"I had to walk away for a few minutes and gather my thoughts. That's where your hands are shaking and the mouth felt like the Sahara Desert and I wasn't able to talk."

According to Island Health, the incident began when Kraeling and his partner received a code white call — an alert about a violent or out-of-control person.

The man was swinging a knife around a room, Kraeling recounted, so that room was evacuated. He and his partner don't carry weapons, so he grabbed a fire extinguisher as a precaution.

The armed man looked toward the assembled nurses, away from Kraeling, which was when the security officer moved in, wrestled the man to the ground and disarmed him, securing the room.

Kraeling credited his training and knowledge of mental health issues.

"A lot of times people just aren't in the right frame of mind and, you know. Soon after, they're back to their normal selves," he said.

"This person I dealt with, an hour later, he was super apologetic. He couldn't believe what he did. So this is where you need to know what you're doing and care about the patients, clients and visitors."

Kraeling says he is flattered by the award but couldn't have done it without the support of his co-workers.

Listen to the full interview:

Charles Kraeling received the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety’s Award of Valour for successfully and safely disarming a knife-wielding man who was threatening patients and staff at Cowichan District Hospital in Duncan last year. 8:10

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West