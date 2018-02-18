Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Vancouver Sunday to demand changes to make housing more affordable in the city.

The rally comes two days before the provincial government is set to present its first full budget.

Action on housing was the centrepiece of the throne speech on Tuesday.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon said the government would move forward on a number of issues this session.

They include reducing speculation, increasing rental and student housing, and better protecting renters.

An array of speakers addressed the rally included affordability experts, those opposed to AirBnb rentals, and advocates for allowing animals in rentals. There were also farmers asking that agriculture land be protected from development.

A statement was read from Green Party leader Andrew Weaver. He has supported a complete ban on foreign investment in B.C. real estate.

MORE TO COME.