It's possible more than one eyebrow was raised after a tweet from Mayor Gregor Robertson Friday morning.

He thanked Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for being in Vancouver to film the upcoming movie Skyscraper, and highlighted the number of short-term jobs the film had produced for the city.

But Robertson also embedded a picture showing that he had proclaimed a day in the wrestler-turned-actor's honour.

And big thanks @TheRock + team for making #Skyscraper movie in #Vancouver. 3000+ people working on set this week - phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/derbJTVu7o — @MayorGregor

The official proclamation gives several justifications for proclaiming a day for The People's Champ, including his charity work, the fact that his "professional football career started and ended in Vancouver," and that his "iconnic fanny pack has become a style statement the world over."

The proclamation also declares: "Yes, we do smell what The Rock is cookin'."

But while "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Day" was on Thursday, the proclamation was only made public on Friday, courtesy of Robertson's tweet — meaning nobody in Vancouver could celebrate the day as it was happening.

The City of Vancouver says Robertson "brought along the proclamation as a surprise" last night, and that it wasn't publicly revealed until today because "he visited later on at night and wanted to proclaim it together with the Rock."

It's unknown how many days are held in people's honour every year.

Members of the public can request proclamations on the city's website.

The only question is: does it matter?