When it opened in 1947 Audrey Jerome was bowling at Vancouver's Grandview Lanes, and now 70 years later, she's still there rolling.

"I just like the alleys, I like the people who run it and it's social," she said adding that her highest ever score for five-pin bowling is 399.

Audrey Jerome has been bowling at Vancouver's Grandview Lanes since the day it opened in 1947. (Matthew Black/CBC)

The venue, which was opened by Louis Marino, and is now run by his granddaughter, Tammy Marino and offers five and 10-pin bowling.

Jean McPherson started coming in 1956 before the lanes were automated.

She remembers people working as pin setters, to recover and place the pins.

"And boy were they quick some of them," she said.

She says it's the fun that keeps bringing her back and the atmosphere of the place.

"We enjoy it and besides it's a good outing and a friendly outing."

On Sept. 24, 2017, Grandview Lanes hosted a birthday party for itself, celebrating 70 years of bowling at the same location. (Matthew Black/CBC)

On Saturday, Grandview Lanes hosted a reunion party with cake, coffee and beers for bowlers to reconnect and try, one more time, to knock down a top score.

"As long as God allows me, I'll bowl," said Jerome.

with files from Matthew Black.