Vancouver General Hospital is getting a $102-million upgrade which will boost surgeries at B.C.'s largest hospital by 13 per cent, or 2,200 surgeries annually.

The project announced Wednesday will include 16 new operating rooms, a 40-bed hospital unit for before and after surgery and infrastructure upgrades including heating, ventilation, electrical and plumbing.

Many of our current operating rooms are 30 years old and simply cannot accommodate new technology and equipment," said Dr. Marcel Dvorak of Vancouver Coastal Health in a statement.

"Our world-leading surgeons deserve world-leading operating rooms," said Barbara Grantham, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation president in the joint statement.

The upgrades will be funded by taxpayers and donors, via the B.C. government, Vancouver Coastal Health and the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

VGH is the adult Level 1 Accredited Trauma Centre in B.C., and handles complex cases from around the province.

Currently, 16,800 surgeries are performed at VGH per year, which is expected to increase to 19,000 when the upgrades are complete in 2021.

The project is expected to create 450 direct construction jobs, and other work in supplier industries, according to a government release.