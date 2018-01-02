A Vancouver firefighter is in hospital with a leg injury after getting entangled in a fire hose that was being dragged by a car.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. PT while firefighters were battling a structure fire near Main Street and East Hastings.

According to Vancouver police, a man in his 50s drove over a working fire hose which became caught on his car. The hose then ensnared the firefighter, causing him to fall and sustain an injury.

The driver was ticketed for impaired driving and issued an immediate three-day roadside prohibition. His car was also impounded.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Assistant Chief John Dennis says the injured firefighter remains in St. Paul's Hospital but is expected to recover.