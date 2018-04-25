3-alarm fire consumes East Vancouver business

A large fire was raging in East Vancouver Wednesday night, lighting up the night sky and sending plumes of smoke rising into the air.

The fire is at an industrial building near the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive.

BREAKING: Vancouver Fire Rescue crews dealing with a large fire near Pender and McLean. Smoke can be seen as far as Cambie/Broadway

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Huntley says it is a three-alarm blaze that has drawn more than 15 fire trucks and 65 firefighters to the scene.

The fire is believed to have started at a print shop that was in operation at the time. Huntley said there were people in the building when the fire erupted, but it's not clear how many.

He said crews got the call just before 10 p.m. PT.

Ladder truck attacking fire from above.

Huntley says it is unclear if there are any injuries.