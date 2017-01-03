Vancouver is offering its residents buckets of free road salt thanks to uncharacteristically cold and snowy winter weather, which has made some sidewalks and streets in the usually temperate city treacherously icy.

Jerry Dobrovolny, general manager for engineering services, says 10 fire halls will have de-icing salt available starting Wednesday for residents who can't find any at local stores. The fire halls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and residents can take up to a maximum of two buckets.

The fire halls are:

Fire Hall #3 - 2801 Quebec Street

Fire Hall #4 - 1475 West 10th Avenue

Fire Hall #7 - 1090 Haro Street

Fire Hall #12 - 2460 Balaclava Street

Fire Hall #13 - 4013 Prince Albert Street

Fire Hall #14 - 2804 Venables Street

Fire Hall #15 - 3003 East 22nd Avenue

Fire Hall #17 - 7070 Knight Street

Fire Hall #19 - 4396 West 12th Avenue

Fire Hall #22 - 1005 West 59th Avenue

The city has already gone through 7,000 tonnes of salt, which is seven times the average amount used in each of the last two years.

Dobrovolny says snow removal cost the city $2.5 million last month.

He says all non-emergency construction has been shut down and more than 300 city workers have been reassigned to help with salting, sanding and clearing neighbourhood streets.

They are also helping with refuse collection, and enforcing a bylaw that requires businesses and residents to clear their walkways by 10 a.m. the day after a snowstorm.

@CBCStephenQuinn @CBCOnTheCoast McGill & Nanaimo streets this morning pic.twitter.com/Xyu4nPtFxq — @gnb

8th at Oak, looking North, towards 6th at the bottom of the hill. 1 block East is open. @CBCOnTheCoast @CBCStephenQuinn pic.twitter.com/ANNConC9Hy — @IanAMartin

The City of New Westminster is also offering free sand outside its Engineering Operations yard at 901 1st Street.