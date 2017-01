Vancouver Fire and Rescue crews are battling a structure fire at East 15th Avenue and Nootka Street that has left several people with burns.

Lots of fire crews on scene to tackle blaze near E15 and Nootka. Emotional bystanders/neighbours watching. pic.twitter.com/eFyt0lsgF6 — @KamilKaramali

.@VanFireRescue attacking working fire near E 15 Ave and Nootka - treating patients for burns. @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/EfKSKIVdiq — @KamilKaramali

More to come